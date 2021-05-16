Texas A&M men's tennis team to face Mississippi State in Round of 16 at NCAA tournament

“Of course, I was getting ready to go on the professional tour and had that stuff ready for me. I had to just make sure that it was fine to get pushed back a little bit. And from that moment I saw that everyone was OK for me to come back, then it was a really easy decision.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Aggies return to postseason play with another year of experience under their belt — including leaders Vacherot and seniors Hady Habib and Juan Carlos Aguilar.

“Those three guys have a perspective of what it requires to be successful at the end of the year,” Denton said. “With younger guys getting the opportunity to play a lot, because we’ve had some injuries this year and had some guys not being able to play for extended periods of time, it’s given those younger guys an opportunity and they’ve been able to help and mentor them and let them see what it’s really going to be like. As we get closer to the end here, they are going to rely on these seniors for their experience.”

Habib (15-5) enters the round as the third-ranked individual player, followed by Vacherot (21-5) at No. 5. Aguilar (15-10) rounds out the senior trio at No. 30. With Vacherot’s singles win against Oklahoma in the second round, he became A&M’s all-time singles win leader.