Texas A&M men's tennis team goes 10-4 on final day of TCU tournament

FORT WORTH — The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team went 10-4 overall on the final day of the TCU Invitational at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center on Thursday.

The Aggies went 8-1 in singles and 2-3 in doubles, finishing the tournament with an overall record of 21-14 against players from TCU and SMU.

A&M will face No. 17 Ole Miss in a nonconference indoor match at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center in Oxford, Mississippi.

TCU Invitational

Thursday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center, Fort Worth.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Jordi Redelijk 6-2, 6-1; Guido Marson, A&M, def. Tomas Vaise 6-1, 6-2; Juan Jose Bianchi, SMU, def. Kenner Taylor 6-4, 7-5; Bjorn Thomson, A&M, def. Austin Abbrat 6-3, 6-2; (4) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (123) Sander Jong 6-2, 6-2; (33) Carlos Aguilar, A&M, def. Tadeas Paroulek 5-7, 6-4, 6-0; (110) Barnaby Smith, A&M, def. Juan Martin 1-6, 6-4, retired; (116) Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Max Kurzban 6-2, 6-4; Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Pranav Kumar 6-2, 6-7, 6-4

Doubles

(24) Sander Jong/Tadeas Paroulek, TCU, def. Valentin Vacherot/Barnaby Smith 6-4; Alastair Gray/Luc Fomba, TCU, def. (48) Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson 6-3; Max Kurzban/Juan Martin, TCU, def. Pierce Rollins/Noah Schachter 6-4; Austin Abbrat/Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Caleb Chakravarthi 7-6; Pranav Kumar/Kenner Taylor, A&M, def. Juan Jose Bianchi/Tomas Vaise 6-1