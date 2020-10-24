Texas A&M men's tennis team earns six wins on second day of South Carolina tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team won 5 of 8 singles matches and 1 of 4 doubles matches against South Carolina on Saturday at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout.
A&M’s Valentin Vacherot, Hady Habib, Barnaby Smith, Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot won singles matches, and Habib-Kenner Taylor won their doubles match.
A&M will wrap up the tournament against Florida at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout
Saturday
Singles
1. Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. Daniel Rodrigues, SC, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3
2. Hady Habib, A&M, def. Raphael Lambling, SC, 5-7, 6-1, 6-0
3. Connor Thomson, SC, def. Juan Carlos Aguilar, A&M, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (6)
4. Barnaby Smith, A&M, def. Phillip Jordan, SC, 6-3, 7-5
5. Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Toby Samuel, SC, 6-3, 7-6 (7)
6. Thomas Brown, SC, def. Pierce Rollins, A&M, 7-5, 6-2
7. Jake Beasley, SC, vs. Stefan Storch, A&M, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-5
8. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Beau Pelletier, SC, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2
Doubles
1. Raphael Lambling/Phillip Jordan, SC, def. Juan Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, 8-6
2. Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thomson, SC, def. Barnaby Smith/Valentin Vacherot, A&M, 8-7 (5)
3. Hady Habib/Kenner Taylor, A&M, def. Toby Samuel/Jake Beasley, SC, 8-4
4. Beau Pelletier/Thomas Brown, SC, def. Stefan Storch/Noah Schachter, A&M, 8-5
