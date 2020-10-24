 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M men's tennis team earns six wins on second day of South Carolina tournament
0 comments

Texas A&M men's tennis team earns six wins on second day of South Carolina tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team won 5 of 8 singles matches and 1 of 4 doubles matches against South Carolina on Saturday at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout.

A&M’s Valentin Vacherot, Hady Habib, Barnaby Smith, Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot won singles matches, and Habib-Kenner Taylor won their doubles match.

A&M will wrap up the tournament against Florida at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

Saturday

Singles

1. Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. Daniel Rodrigues, SC, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

2. Hady Habib, A&M, def. Raphael Lambling, SC, 5-7, 6-1, 6-0

3. Connor Thomson, SC, def. Juan Carlos Aguilar, A&M, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (6)

4. Barnaby Smith, A&M, def. Phillip Jordan, SC, 6-3, 7-5

5. Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Toby Samuel, SC, 6-3, 7-6 (7)

6. Thomas Brown, SC, def. Pierce Rollins, A&M, 7-5, 6-2

7. Jake Beasley, SC, vs. Stefan Storch, A&M, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-5

8. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Beau Pelletier, SC, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

Doubles

1. Raphael Lambling/Phillip Jordan, SC, def. Juan Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson, A&M, 8-6

2. Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thomson, SC, def. Barnaby Smith/Valentin Vacherot, A&M, 8-7 (5)

3. Hady Habib/Kenner Taylor, A&M, def. Toby Samuel/Jake Beasley, SC, 8-4

4. Beau Pelletier/Thomas Brown, SC, def. Stefan Storch/Noah Schachter, A&M, 8-5

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert