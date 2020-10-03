Texas A&M men's tennis team earns 12 wins to open LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Texas A&M men’s tennis team won nine singles matches and three doubles matches Friday to open the LSU Invitational at the LSU Tennis Complex.

In singles, A&M’s Kenner Taylor won two matches, while Juan Carlos Aguilar, Stefan Storch, Noah Schachter, Hady Habib, Guido Marson, Pierce Rollins and Raphael Perot each won one. In doubles, A&M’s teams of Valentin Vacherot-Schachter, Habib-Storch and Marson-Rollins each won one match.

The three-day tournament will continue at 9 a.m. Saturday with two rounds of doubles play followed singles semifinals.