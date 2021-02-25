 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's swimming team moves up one spot to fourth at SEC meet
Texas A&M men's swimming team moves up one spot to fourth at SEC meet

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M men’s swimming team moved up one spot to fourth at the Southeastern Conference Championships on Thursday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Florida retained its lead with 961.50 points followed by Georgia (881), Tennessee (655), A&M (631) and Missouri (601). The meet concludes Friday.

A&M senior Mark Theall placed second in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 32.48 seconds. A&M junior Shaine Casas also finished third in the 100 butterfly by lowering his school record to 44.91 seconds. Sophomore Jace Brown placed eighth in 47.21.

A&M’s Casas, Brown, sophomore Andres Puente and junior Kaloyan Bratanov ended the night by placing fifth in the 400 medley relay at 3:06.08.

