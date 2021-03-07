Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team set personal bests at American Short Course Championships

AUSTIN — The Texas A&M men’s swimming team made the most of its weekend at the last chance American Short Course Championships by posting season- and career-best times at the Jamail Texas Swim Center.

Shaine Casas set an all-time A&M record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 41.68 seconds before lowering his own school record in the 200 fly at 1:38.69, earning his third A-cut time this season in the event.

Alexander Sanchez set personal bests in the 100 (52.77) and 200 breaststroke (1:53.87), while Vincent Ribeiro beat his top times in the same events. Ethan Gogulski and Carter Nelson posted a pair of B-cut times in the 200 back and 100 free, respectively. Nelson’s time of 43.54 was a personal best.

Sanchez and Nelson also qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday. Sanchez qualified for the 100 breast (1:03.29) and Nelson earned a spot in the 50 free (22.88).

The Aggies wil return for the NCAA Championships on March 24-27 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina.