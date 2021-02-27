 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team places fourth at SEC meet
0 comments

Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team places fourth at SEC meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team finished fourth at the Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Florida won with 1,401 points followed by Georgia (1,324.5), Tennessee (850.5), A&M (843) and Alabama (841.5).

A&M junior Shaine Casas defended his title in the 200-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 36.85 seconds. Sophomore Andres Puente placed fifth in the 200 breaststroke (1:54.51), and junior Kaloyan Bratanov placed sixth in the 100 freestyle (42.98).

Bratanov, senior Mark Theall, freshman Elijah Sohn and junior Clayton Bobo closed out the meet with a fifth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay in 2:52.93.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert