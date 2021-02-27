Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team places fourth at SEC meet

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team finished fourth at the Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Florida won with 1,401 points followed by Georgia (1,324.5), Tennessee (850.5), A&M (843) and Alabama (841.5).

A&M junior Shaine Casas defended his title in the 200-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 36.85 seconds. Sophomore Andres Puente placed fifth in the 200 breaststroke (1:54.51), and junior Kaloyan Bratanov placed sixth in the 100 freestyle (42.98).

Bratanov, senior Mark Theall, freshman Elijah Sohn and junior Clayton Bobo closed out the meet with a fifth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay in 2:52.93.