Texas A&M men's hoops adds St. Joseph's guard/forward Hall

The Texas A&M men’s basketball program has added St. Joseph's guard/forward Jordan Hall, who made the Atlantic 10 Conference all-rookie team last season.

The 6-foot-7 Hall averaged 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season for the 5-15 Hawks, who were 2-9 in league play.

“We are excited and fortunate to add Jordan to the program,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said in a statement. “After building a relationship with Jordan, we understand how influential he is as a leader and a player. Jordan has many skill sets as a player that will add to the trajectory of our team on the court. His character will positively impact our program on multiple levels and we are thankful to have him as a future leader.”

Hall played in 20 games, starting 18. He shot only 38% from the field (70 of 184), but hit 35.1% from 3-point range (33 of 94). Hall scored in double figures in seven of the season’s last eight games. That included a season-high 22 points against La Salle, hitting 7 of 15 field goals, including 4 of 9 3-pointers. He added a season-high 12 rebounds in that game and had 10 assists in the 91-82 victory for the fourth triple-double in school history.

Hall announced on twitter six days ago he was entering the transfer portal.