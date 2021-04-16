Texas A&M men's hoops adds junior college transfer Aaron Cash

The Texas A&M men's basketball team has added junior college transfer Aaron Cash from Grayson College, the team announced Friday.
Cash is a 6-foot-7 forward from Raleigh, North Carolina. As a freshman last season at Grayson College, Cash averaged 15.3 points per game and shot 47.2% from the field, including a 45.7% mark from 3-point range. Cash also averaged 7.1 rebounds per game.
"Aaron possesses the skill set, toughness and spirit that my staff and I were drawn to during the recruiting process," said A&M coach Buzz Williams, in a statement. "He has a great chance to impact our team immediately. Coach (Scott) Monarch (Grayson CC) has a track record of preparing guys for this level, and we are thrilled to add a player that has spent time with him. Aaron's ability to shoot with range, while possessing the toughness to rebound out of his area, is exactly what our team needs moving forward."
Cash's signing comes shortly after A&M's leading scorer Emanuel Miller and redshirt freshman guard Cashius McNeilly entered the transfer portal.