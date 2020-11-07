 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's golf team to finish fall season at Alabama tournament
The Texas A&M men’s golf team will face an all-Southeastern Conference field to wrap up its fall schedule at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Sunday through Tuesday at the Old Overton Country Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Seniors Dan Erickson and Brandon Smith, junior Sam Bennett, sophomore William Paysse and freshman Daniel Rodrigues will fill out the Aggies’ lineup. Rodrigues will be making his A&M debut.

The Aggies will start the first round at 12:20 p.m. Sunday paired with Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

