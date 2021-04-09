Texas A&M men's golf team tied for second at home tournament

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a 2-over 290 in the first round of the Aggie Invitational on Friday at Traditions Club and is tied for second.

No. 5 Texas shot a 5-under 283 to take the early lead with A&M and No. 1 Oklahoma seven strokes back at 2 over. Louisville was third at 4 over followed by Houston (7 over), North Texas (9 over), No. 25 Texas Tech, Baylor and Nebraska (10 over) and Texas-San Antonio and Rice (12 over).

A&M junior Sam Bennett is in third individually after a 4-under 68, while freshman Daniel Rodrigues is tied for fifth at 70. A&M senior Dan Erickson and sophomore William Paysse are tied for 42nd at 76 with Walker Lee tied for 71st at 79.

Texas’ Pierceson Coody shot 66 to lead the individual standings by one over Houston’s Alexander Frances.

The second round is set for Saturday with the final round Sunday.