Texas A&M men's golf team tied for second after day one at Legends Invitational

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied for second with Arkansas after day one of the Legends Collegiate Invitational on Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

A&M sophomore William Paysse leads the way at 7-under 64, while three other Aggie golfers shot under par to put A&M one shot behind Vanderbilt (13-under 271) and tied with Arkansas at 12-under 272.

Behind Paysse on the leaderboard is Brandon Smith who is tied for 12th at 3-under 68. Walker Lee and Sam Bennett were tied for 29th at 1-under 70 and senior Dan Erickson is tied for 55th at 2-over 73.

The Aggies will be paired with the Razorbacks and the Commodores for round two on Monday. The teams will tee off starting at 10:40 a.m.