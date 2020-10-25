 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M men's golf team tied for second after day one at Legends Invitational
0 comments

Texas A&M men's golf team tied for second after day one at Legends Invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCAA Golf

Texas A&M sophomore golfer Brandon Smith chips out of a sand trap to set up his birdie on the 15th hole during the opening round of the NCAA Bryan Regional on Monday at Traditions Club. Smith and teammate Chandler Phillips are part of a three-way tie atop the individual leaderboard, helping the Aggies to a three-stroke lead after the first day.

 Dave McDermand

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied for second with Arkansas after day one of the Legends Collegiate Invitational on Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

A&M sophomore William Paysse leads the way at 7-under 64, while three other Aggie golfers shot under par to put A&M one shot behind Vanderbilt (13-under 271) and tied with Arkansas at 12-under 272.

Behind Paysse on the leaderboard is Brandon Smith who is tied for 12th at 3-under 68. Walker Lee and Sam Bennett were tied for 29th at 1-under 70 and senior Dan Erickson is tied for 55th at 2-over 73.

The Aggies will be paired with the Razorbacks and the Commodores for round two on Monday. The teams will tee off starting at 10:40 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert