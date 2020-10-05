Texas A&M men's golf team tie for second, women tie for ninth in first round of Blessings Collegiate Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Texas A&M men’s golf team shot even par 288 to tie Kentucky for second place in the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented at the Blessings Golf Club on Monday. Tennessee leads the field of 14 Southeastern Conference teams at 280.

A&M seniors Dan Erickson and Walker Lee both shot 2-under 70 to be in a seven-way tie for fourth medalist, two shots back of Tennessee’s Hunter Wolcott. Other A&M scores were junior Sam Bennett 71, senior Brandon Smith 77 and sophomore William Paysse 78.

A&M’s second round in the three-day, 54-hole event will start at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday.

•

A&M's women’s team shot 19-over-par 307 to tie Alabama for ninth place in the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented at the Blessings Golf Club on Monday. Arkansas leads the field of 14 SEC teams with a 289, four shots up on LSU.

A&M sophomore Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio shot 3-over 75 to tie for 20th. Other A&M scores were senior Amber Park 76, freshman Makenzie Niblett and junior Brooke Tyree both 78, and senior Ava Schwienteck 84.

A&M’s second round in the three-day, 54-hole event will start at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.