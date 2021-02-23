Texas A&M men's golf team sweeps titles at Border Olympics

LAREDO — Senior Dan Erickson won the individual title in a playoff and helped the Texas A&M men’s golf team claim the team championship at the Border Olympics on Tuesday at Laredo Country Club.

A&M shot a final-round 284 to finish at 2-under 862 for an eight-stroke victory over Texas (289–870). Houston finished third at 288–873 followed by Sam Houston State (302–885) and Louisiana-Monroe (288–887).

Erickson eagled his final hole for a 71 and 4-under 212 total, tying Texas’ Hunter Ostrom for first. Erickson won the playoff with a par on the second hole.

A&M’s Sam Bennett tied for fifth at 76–215 followed by Walker Lee (t-ninth, 72–216), Daniel Rodrigues (t25th, 68–223) and Brandon Smith (t-43rd, 73–227).

Erickson is the seventh Aggie to win the Border Olympics, joining Danny Briggs (1981), Gary Krueger (1983), Randy Lee (1989), Anthony Rodriguez (1995), Jeff Brown (1997) and Ryan Palmer (1998). A&M also won its fifth team title at the event and first since 2003.