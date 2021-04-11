Texas A&M men's golf team, Sam Bennett grab titles at Aggie Invitational

“I was texting my brother last night and, not being cocky, I’ve been playing here since I was 13 and I’ve been in good form coming into the week and I was like ‘ain’t no one gonna beat me on my home course,’ Bennett said. “It felt good to get the job done and the win for the Ags as well.

“It was sweet. People back in Madisonville have been very supportive in everything I do and any sport I play. It was cool having them out there watching me play and all the Aggies that came out. The 12th Man was huge for us and it was nice getting some claps and hearing some roars out there today.”

Bennett previously had won the Old Waverly and the Cabo Collegiate, which allowed him to play in the Valero Texas Open.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Sammy has just matured a lot,” Kortan said. “He’s really good at hitting every shot and taking each shot one at a time and staying present. You can see maturity in a golfer in a lot of ways, but his has been being able to control his excitement because he’s such a competitive guy. But to watch him win and continue to play well has been a lot of fun. He’s leading us right now, and we have a great leader.”

Bennett had plenty of support as senior Dan Erickson closed with a 68 for a 217 total for sixth individually.