Texas A&M men's golf team opens spring season ranked 12th in coaches’ poll

The Texas A&M men’s golf team is 12th in the first Bushnell Golfweek coaches’ poll of the season, released by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Friday.

A&M finished last season eighth when the year ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A&M returns its top seven scorers from last season led by junior Sam Bennett, sophomore William Paysse and senior Walker Lee who all turned in sub-72.0 scoring averages and earned PING All-America honors in 2019-20.

A&M will open the season at the All-American Intercollegiate on Feb. 14-16 at the Golf Club of Houston.