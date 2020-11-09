 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's golf team moves up two spots to 10th at Alabama tournament
Texas A&M men's golf team moves up two spots to 10th at Alabama tournament

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team moved up two spots to 10th place after finishing at 2-over 562 in the second round of the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate Invitational on Monday at the Old Overton Country Club.

Sam Bennett led the Aggies, shooting 1-under 69 to tie for 18th place. Brandon Smith and William Paysse are tied at 20th and 52nd place, respectively, after having even par rounds of 70. Dan Erickson shot 1-over 71 to tie for 34th and Daniel Rodrigues finished at 2-over 72 to tie for 56th.

Texas A&M University logo
