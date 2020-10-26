 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's golf team in second place after day two of Legends Invitational
Texas A&M men's golf team in second place after day two of Legends Invitational

Texas A&M Aggies Men's Golf in Aggie Invitational (copy)

Texas A&M’s Walker Lee hits a tee shot during the first round of the Aggie Invitational on April 7, 2018, at Traditions Club. Lee won the tournament for his first collegiate victory.

 Thomas Campbell/Texas A&M athletics

The Texas A&M men’s golf team grabbed sole possession of second place after rallying on the back nine holes on day two of the Legends Collegiate Invitational.

A&M posted a 10-under 274 in round two and heads into the final round of play 10 strokes behind Vanderbilt. The Commodores lead at 32-under 536, followed by A&M (-22), Georgia (-21), Florida (-18) and LSU (-17).

Brandon Smith leads the Aggies at 11-under 131, putting him in third place. William Paysse is tied for fourth at 10-under 132, while Sam Bennett finished at 1-under 141 to tie for 30th. Walker Lee is tied for 45th at 1-over 143 and Dan Erickson is tied for 55th at 3-over 145.

