Texas A&M men's golf team in second place after day two of Legends Invitational

The Texas A&M men’s golf team grabbed sole possession of second place after rallying on the back nine holes on day two of the Legends Collegiate Invitational.

A&M posted a 10-under 274 in round two and heads into the final round of play 10 strokes behind Vanderbilt. The Commodores lead at 32-under 536, followed by A&M (-22), Georgia (-21), Florida (-18) and LSU (-17).

Brandon Smith leads the Aggies at 11-under 131, putting him in third place. William Paysse is tied for fourth at 10-under 132, while Sam Bennett finished at 1-under 141 to tie for 30th. Walker Lee is tied for 45th at 1-over 143 and Dan Erickson is tied for 55th at 3-over 145.