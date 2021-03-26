 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's golf team in fourth at Old Waverly Collegiate
WEST POINT, Miss. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team opened the Old Waverly Collegiate Championships with a 3-under 285 and is in fourth after the first of three rounds Friday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.

LSU leads at 7-under 281 followed by Vanderbilt and Georgia (283), A&M and Tennessee and East Tennessee State (286).

A&M junior Sam Bennett shot a 3-under 69 and is tied for fifth followed by teammates senior Walker Lee (t-15th, 72), senior Dan Erickson (t-25th, 72), freshman Daniel Rodrigues (t-33rd, 73) and senior Brandon Smith (t-59th, 75). Mississippi State’s Ford Clegg leads the individual standings by one stroke after a 67.

A&M will tee off the second round paired with Tennessee and ETSU at 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

