Texas A&M men's golf team in 13th at weather-suspended Tiger Invitational

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team was in 13th place at the Tiger Invitational on Tuesday when poor weather conditions forced the third round to be suspended at Grand National Lake Course.

The final round will resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Host Auburn leads the 15-team field at 26 under par followed by Alabama (22 under) and LSU (11 under). A&M stood at 4 over when play was suspended.

A&M junior Sam Bennett finished his final round with a 3-under 69 and was tied for 30th at even-par 216. Senior Dan Erickson also shot a 73 and was tied for 59th at 5-over 221.

The other three Aggies were on the 17th and 18th holes when play was suspended. Sophomore William Paysse was tied for 35th overall at 2 over, while seniors Walker Lee and Brandon Smith were tied for 51st at 4 over.