Texas A&M men's golf team in 12th after first round at Alabama tournament
NCAA Golf

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team was in 12th place after finishing at 2-over 282 in the first round of the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate Invitational on Sunday at the Old Overton Country Club.

A&M’s Brandon Smith and Sam Bennett led the Aggies with 1-under 69 finishes, putting them in a tie for 18th. Dan Erickson is tied for 29th and finished just a stroke behind at even par 70. Daniel Rodrigues finished at 4-over 74 to tie for 63rd and William Paysse is tied for 66th after going 5-over 75.

The Aggies will tee off at 10:25 a.m. on Monday.

