Texas A&M men's golf team grabs lead at Border Olympics

LAREDO — The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team took a two-stroke lead after completing 35 of 36 holes before darkness halted play at the Border Olympics on Monday at the Laredo Country Club. Only two in field finished the first two rounds on Monday with the final round concluding Tuesday.
The Aggies, at 4-over par, lead Texas (+6), Houston (+7), Sam Houston State (+8) and Illinois State (+12) in the top 5. Junior Sam Bennett finished tied for first place, Dan Erickson tied for third and Walker Lee is tied for seventh. Brandon Smith (T64), Daniel Rodrigues (T70) and William Paysse (T49), who is competing as an individual, also placed on Monday.