Texas A&M men's golf team finishes third at Vanderbilt tournament

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a final-round 277 to finish third at 29-under 832 at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate on Tuesday at the Legends Club.

Vanderbilt shot 277 to win at 39-under 813 followed by Georgia (34 under), A&M, Florida and Tennessee (24 under), LSU and Arkansas (21 under), Ole Miss (19 under), Alabama (18 under), Auburn (15), South Carolina (7 under), Missouri (6 under), Mississippi State (2 under) and Kentucky (even par).

A&M’s Brandon Smith shot 70 to finish tied for third at 12-under 201, followed by William Paysse (t-15th, 74–206), Sam Bennett (t-27th, 68–209), Walker Lee (t-40th, 70–213) and Dan Erickson (t-46th, 69–214). Arkansas’ Julian Perico won the individual title at 14-under 199 after a final-round 69.

A&M will compete in the Jerry Pate National Invitational on Nov. 9-10 at the Old Overton Club in Birmingham, Alabama.