Texas A&M men's golf team finishes eighth at Jerry Pate National

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a final-round 279 and rose two spots to finish eighth at the 14-team Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Tuesday at the Old Overton Country Club.

Auburn, Georgia and Vanderbilt finished tied for first at 19-under 821 followed by Tennessee (11 under), Ole Miss (6 under), Arkansas (3 under), South Carolina (2 under), A&M (1 over), Mississippi State (2 over) and Florida (6 over).

A&M junior Sam Bennett shot a final-round 68 to finished tied for 12th at 4-under 206. Senior Brandon Smith tied for 19th at 70-209, followed by senior Dan Erickson (t-29th, 69-210), sophomore William Paysse (t-50th, 72-217) and freshman Daniel Rodrigues (54th, 72-218).

Ole Miss’ Jackson Suber and MSU’s Ford Clegg tied for first individually at 12-under 198.

The event concluded A&M’s fall schedule. The Aggies will announce their spring schedule at a later date.