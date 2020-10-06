Texas A&M men's golf team falls to fourth at Arkansas tournament in second round

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team fell out of a tie for second to fourth during the second round of the Blessings Intercollegiate Invitational on Tuesday.

A&M senior Dan Erickson shot a 1-under 71 and is tied for fourth at 141.

The Aggies, however, dropped two spots into fourth at 8-over 584 after shooting a second-round 296. Alabama leads at 3-under 573 followed by Tennese at 1 under and Kentucky at 1 over.

A&M’s Walker Lee shot 74 and is tied for 15th at 144. Sam Bennett also shot 74 and is tied for 18th at 145. William Paysse (77) and Brandon Smith (78) are tied for 60th at 11-over 155.

The Aggies will tee off in the final round at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday. The Golf Channel (Suddenlink Ch. 44) will broadcast the event live from 2:30-6:30 p.m. with live scoring available on GolfStat.com.