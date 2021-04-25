Texas A&M men's golf team falls to Arkansas in SEC Championship semifinals

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The eighth-seeded Texas A&M men’s golf team upset top-seeded Georgia on Saturday, but couldn’t replicate its success and fell 3-1-1 in match play to fifth-seed Arkansas in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Championship on Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course.
Arkansas later lost to sixth-seed Vanderbilt 3-2 for the championship. It is Vanderbilt’s second title since 2017.
Junior Sam Bennett earned the Aggies lone win by beating the Hogs’ Julian Perico 4 and 3. Walker Lee fell 4 and 2 to Segundo Pinto, William Paysse lost to William Buhl 3 and 2 and Daniel Rodrigues’ match with Tyson Reed ended in a draw after 16 holes when Arkansas’ Manuel Lozada clinched the team victory by beating Dan Erickson 4 and 3.
The Aggies will learn their fate in the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships when teams and individual qualifiers are announced on May 5 at 1 p.m. on the GOLF Channel (Suddenlink, Ch. 44). Regional play will begin on May 17-19 at six different sites, including The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Ind. (hosted by Ball State); Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Fla. (hosted by Florida State); Championship Course at UNM in Albuquerque, N.M. (hosted by New Mexico); Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla. (hosted by Oklahoma State); Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn. (hosted by Vanderbilt Tumble Creek Golf) and the Country Club in Cle Elum, Wash. (hosted by Washington).
The top five teams from each regional site and the low individual that’s not on an advancing team will qualify for the championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. on May 28-June 2. Three of the regional sites will feature 13 teams and 10 individuals, while the other three sites will host 14 teams and five individuals.