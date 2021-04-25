Texas A&M men's golf team falls to Arkansas in SEC Championship semifinals

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The eighth-seeded Texas A&M men’s golf team upset top-seeded Georgia on Saturday, but couldn’t replicate its success and fell 3-1-1 in match play to fifth-seed Arkansas in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Championship on Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course.

Arkansas later lost to sixth-seed Vanderbilt 3-2 for the championship. It is Vanderbilt’s second title since 2017.

Junior Sam Bennett earned the Aggies lone win by beating the Hogs’ Julian Perico 4 and 3. Walker Lee fell 4 and 2 to Segundo Pinto, William Paysse lost to William Buhl 3 and 2 and Daniel Rodrigues’ match with Tyson Reed ended in a draw after 16 holes when Arkansas’ Manuel Lozada clinched the team victory by beating Dan Erickson 4 and 3.