Texas A&M men's basketball to host Wofford today at noon

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team wraps up its nonconference schedule against Wofford at 12 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network (Suddenlink, Ch. 40) and broadcasted on WTAW (1650 AM, 94.5 FM).

The Aggies (4-1) are coming off a 69-52 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday where sophomore Emanuel Miller led A&M with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Wofford (3-2), which will face A&M for the first time, defeated Coastal Carolina 88-77 last week.