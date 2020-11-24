Texas A&M men's basketball team will be in locker room during national anthem this season

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will not be on the floor during the national anthem before games this season due to flexibility provided to programs by the Southeastern Conference this week, according to the A&M athletics department.

The change decided this week allows for individual programs to elect when on the pregame clock they will play the anthem. At Aggie men’s home games, the anthem will be played earlier than in the past when the team is making final pregame preparations in the locker room, head coach Buzz Williams said. Previously, the SEC mandated the anthem be played when the pregame clock hit zero after both teams had taken the court.

A&M’s football team also remains in the locker room during the playing of the anthem, but this fall, some players on the A&M volleyball and soccer teams knelt during the national anthem in protest against racial injustices.

A&M will alert visiting teams to the timing of the anthem, so they can make a decision on what to do during its playing.

Williams said after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis this summer, the team made social injustice issues a focus of every Tuesday night Zoom meeting.