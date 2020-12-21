Texas A&M men's basketball team uses strong defensive effort to close out nonconference play with a win over Wofford

Unlike many of A&M’s previous nonconference bouts, namely the 73-55 loss to TCU two weeks ago, the Aggies brought added defensive effort after the first media timeout that turned the tide.

“The response over the last 35 minutes is what we have been lacking through the first five games and the first five minutes of the sixth game,” Williams said. “If we’re going to have a chance, we’re going to have to compete with that level of spirit, with that level of energy — all of the coach-speak words. I thought the consecutiveness of the five guys who were on the floor in those last 35 minutes, including the bench, I thought it was evident for the first time, which is the only way we have a chance moving forward.”

Added defensive pressure sparked the offense, which turned into a 12-0 run for A&M that tied the game at 15. The Aggies went into the half carrying a one-point lead thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by guard Hassan Diarra.

The freshman, who hopped a plane to New York after the conclusion of the game, tied his career high in scoring with 14. He hit 2 of 3 from distance.

