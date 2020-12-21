Texas A&M men's basketball team uses strong defensive effort to close out nonconference play with a win over Wofford

After Texas A&M’s 70-52 win over Wofford, many of the Aggie players scurried away from Reed Arena with planes to catch.
Christmas time reached the A&M men’s basketball program and everyone involved could travel home a little jollier thanks to Monday’s effort, head coach Buzz Williams said. It wasn’t unlike the Aggies’ 64-49 win over Oregon State to close out the first semester last season.
“I thought what was required of us, it became evident, and our guys knew they had to do it in order to pass the ‘figurative test,’” Williams said. “I would say, emotionally, a similar feeling with today’s victory and Oregon State a year ago.”
After a tumultuous first nonconference slate in the Williams’ era last season, a door seemed to open during the Oregon State win that continued through the Aggies’ 10-8 run through the Southeastern Conference.
Monday, it was the Aggies’ ability to respond to an early punch to the gut provided by the Terriers’ outside-shooting abilities.
Wofford (3-3), who entered the game ranked 13th in 3-pointers taken per game and 18th in scoring margin, attacked Williams’ compact defense with five consecutive 3-pointers from four different shooters. Before the Aggies (5-1) knew what hit them, they were down 15-3.
Unlike many of A&M’s previous nonconference bouts, namely the 73-55 loss to TCU two weeks ago, the Aggies brought added defensive effort after the first media timeout that turned the tide.
“The response over the last 35 minutes is what we have been lacking through the first five games and the first five minutes of the sixth game,” Williams said. “If we’re going to have a chance, we’re going to have to compete with that level of spirit, with that level of energy — all of the coach-speak words. I thought the consecutiveness of the five guys who were on the floor in those last 35 minutes, including the bench, I thought it was evident for the first time, which is the only way we have a chance moving forward.”
Added defensive pressure sparked the offense, which turned into a 12-0 run for A&M that tied the game at 15. The Aggies went into the half carrying a one-point lead thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by guard Hassan Diarra.
The freshman, who hopped a plane to New York after the conclusion of the game, tied his career high in scoring with 14. He hit 2 of 3 from distance.
Support Local Journalism
“I always want to get my guys involved first,” Diarra said. “I’m a point guard, so I have to lead them. I have to be the one running the team and running the offense. I hit a couple of shots and I just kept shooting.”
As has become the norm in nonconference wins, A&M made a parade to the free-throw line in the second half to bolster its lead.
An Andre Gordon driving dunk with approximately eight minutes to play served as the final nail in the 18-point win. Williams whipped a towel in the air while leaping to celebrate after the slam.
The Aggies began another 12-0 run after the dunk to continue to pull away from the Terriers. A&M shot 48.9% from the field, marking the third-best shooting performance of the short season. A&M went to the free-throw line 35 times and made 23, while Wofford made just four of its 19 charity shots.
Emanuel Miller paced the Aggies in scoring and rebounds with 16 and eight, respectively. Wofford’s Max Klesmit led the Terriers with 14 points, including a 4-for-9 clip from behind the arc.
The exodus out of Reed Arena after the victory came with serious deliberation. Williams said he believed the importance of letting his players return home for three and a half days to be with family over Christmas outweighed the risks that COVID-19 presented as the Aggies’ begin conference play at LSU on Dec. 29.
“I just did not have peace that our guys couldn’t go home. I understand the ramifications of allowing them to have a break. I complete understand, but I just want to treat our guys as if they are part of my family, because they are part of my family.”
Williams said he doesn’t believe his team is ready for conference play yet, despite starting after the Christmas break, but left Monday’s game with optimism.
“Am I encouraged by what transpired over the last two and a half days? Absolutely,” Williams said. “Is it the next right step? In normal years, no. We would hope to have more traction than we have, but at the same time, it’s not as if this only applies to Texas A&M. This applies to everybody.”
•
NOTES — A&M senior forward Savion Flagg missed Monday’s game while in the concussion protocol… Freshman guard Hayden Hefner missed another game due to an injury to his right foot, which was in a walking boot Monday. Williams said Hefner’s return could take some time after the Aggies win against Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 15.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!