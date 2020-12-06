Texas A&M men's basketball team uses strong bench in 81-68 win over UT Rio Grande Valley

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team benefited from another big day off the bench from sophomore forward Emanuel Miller in an 81-68 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena.
Offensive output came across the board for A&M as nine of the 11 Aggies who saw the court scored, and 41 of those points came off the bench.
Most of those points came from Miller. For the second-straight game, he was a catalyst off the bench. He finished with a team-best 21 points, adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Miller said he’s seen success on the court early this season by eliminating freshman tendencies and slowing down the game. But he added he’s physically drained from the last two games after missing the season opener due to a minor injury.
“I learned from my mistakes watching a lot of film tape with one of the best staffs in the world. Just always trying to find areas where I can get better. It’s really helping me out. … This is something I’m going to continue to do, obviously, but just having the game slow down, that’s been able to take my game to the next level,” Miller said.
A&M coach Buzz Williams said the Aggies have been able to utilize Miller’s versatility on both ends of the floor when they use smaller lineups.
“I think [Emanuel’s] just going to keep going,” Williams said. “I think he’s continuing to get his body back where it was. That’s why he didn’t play in game one. It’s just hard for us to take him off the floor. He impacts the game on both ends.”
More than half of A&M’s team has been staying after practice for 30 to 40 minutes to get in extra shots, sophomore guard Andre Gordon said. The added confidence is showing on the court for the Aggies.
“I think we all had fun. Everyone just played within our game. They trapped a lot in the front-half of the court, so we were able to get into our version of around-the-horn, which is to get into the charge circle and make plays for each other,” Gordon said.
The first half was full of change of pace. The Aggies led twice by as many as 14, but had to weather a small scoring drought toward the end of the period. The two teams traded three baskets each in the final 90 seconds with A&M ahead 43-32 at intermission.
A hot second-half start from the Vaqueros cut A&M’s lead to as few as six, but the Aggies kept them at arms-length and put the foul line to good use to pull away.
Despite going just 21 of 33 from the free-throw line, the Aggies were able to slow the game down by drawing fouls. A&M went on a 12-3 run to build a 20-point lead with 4:45 to play.
“We always want to get the other team in foul trouble as soon as we can and as early as possible. Being able to get in the bonus quick, shooting two free-throws, that’s major,” Miller said. “We get to stop the time, get to have our defense set up, but what we struggled with tonight was keeping ourselves out of foul trouble.”
Freshman guards Hassan Diarra and Hayden Hefner made their first career starts for the Aggies after seeing significant minutes off the bench in A&M’s first two games. Diarra scored six points and Hefner adding a 3-pointer.
“I didn’t think, necessarily, that either one of them were great in the actual game, but you can’t base what they do in the game on who starts and who doesn’t start,” Williams said. “You have to base that on a daily basis and those two guys are going in the right direction.”
After playing their first three games in eight days, the Aggies will get a week off before hitting the road for the first time this season against TCU next Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
“There’s a lot of variables and what we’re trying to do is just make sure that as a staff, we’re as narrow and as disciplined as we need to be so that we’re not overwhelming our guys and then the backside of it is we get no execution,” Williams said.
