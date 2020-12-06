Texas A&M men's basketball team uses strong bench in 81-68 win over UT Rio Grande Valley

More than half of A&M’s team has been staying after practice for 30 to 40 minutes to get in extra shots, sophomore guard Andre Gordon said. The added confidence is showing on the court for the Aggies.

“I think we all had fun. Everyone just played within our game. They trapped a lot in the front-half of the court, so we were able to get into our version of around-the-horn, which is to get into the charge circle and make plays for each other,” Gordon said.

The first half was full of change of pace. The Aggies led twice by as many as 14, but had to weather a small scoring drought toward the end of the period. The two teams traded three baskets each in the final 90 seconds with A&M ahead 43-32 at intermission.

A hot second-half start from the Vaqueros cut A&M’s lead to as few as six, but the Aggies kept them at arms-length and put the foul line to good use to pull away.

Despite going just 21 of 33 from the free-throw line, the Aggies were able to slow the game down by drawing fouls. A&M went on a 12-3 run to build a 20-point lead with 4:45 to play.