Texas A&M men's basketball team to wrap up shortened regular season Saturday at Arkansas

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team missed over a month of its season due to COVID-19 positive tests, but Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said he expected the Aggies to give Mississippi State a run for its money when they returned Wednesday at Reed Arena.
A&M lost 63-57, yet Musselman said it looked like the same Aggie team that beat the Bulldogs earlier this season before running into issues with the virus.
“We were not surprised at all that they played so well and that the game could have gone either way for most of the 40-minute game,” Musselman said. “That’s the staple of Coach Buzz Williams’ teams is playing hard and competing. I wasn’t surprised at all. I knew, sitting at home, I felt like before the game that they could win the game, and certainly they played like it throughout the course of the game as well.”
The Aggies (8-8, 2-7) will close out their shortened regular season at 12th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday, playing in just the 17th of their 24 scheduled games due to the pandemic and a winter storm.
A&M had a season-low five turnovers against MSU and pulled down a season-high 16 offensive rebounds. While Musselman had confidence the Aggies could perform so well, Williams said he wasn’t as certain going into Wednesday’s game.
“Obviously, we played differently than we have played ever before,” Williams said. “There’s no way for us to have known how it would have been, because we’ve only had 10 guys eligible to practice from Feb. 1 to March 1. I just thought the effort they gave and the attitude with which they played ... I’m just incredibly thankful for the resilience they showed.”
One of those differences was varied looks on defense. Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland said the Aggies gave the Bulldogs trouble early with a 3-2 zone defense.
“We had done nothing to prepare for a 3-2 zone going into this game today,” Howland said Wednesday. “They haven’t played that at all, or much at all, this season.”
The Aggies will have a few more practices under their belt when they face the streaking Razorbacks (20-5, 12-4), winners of seven straight. Arkansas also has won 10 straight in Southeastern Conference play, its best streak since winning 11 in a row during the 1993-94 season.
To beat Arkansas, A&M likely will have to rely again on its defense — the staple of the program in Williams’ two years with the Aggies. A&M ranks 41st nationally in turnovers forced (15.56 per game) and 50th in scoring defense (64.9 points per game), two statistics Musselman pointed out.
Musselman said his team will have to push the tempo and watch for stalling techniques they believe the Aggies use to break up momentum, such as sending a substitute to the scorer’s table late and tipping balls to the referee after made baskets.
“There’s little things we’ve dissected and studied as much as we possibly can,” he said.
•
NOTES — Over the last three games, A&M senior Jay Jay Chandler has averaged 14 points per game and made 10 3-pointers ... Taking charges also is a staple of Williams’ program and it leads to rewards. For each charge taken, a player gets a pair of nice socks. This season, senior Savion Flagg leads with nine points, five ahead of the field.