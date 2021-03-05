Texas A&M men's basketball team to wrap up shortened regular season Saturday at Arkansas

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team missed over a month of its season due to COVID-19 positive tests, but Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said he expected the Aggies to give Mississippi State a run for its money when they returned Wednesday at Reed Arena.

A&M lost 63-57, yet Musselman said it looked like the same Aggie team that beat the Bulldogs earlier this season before running into issues with the virus.

“We were not surprised at all that they played so well and that the game could have gone either way for most of the 40-minute game,” Musselman said. “That’s the staple of Coach Buzz Williams’ teams is playing hard and competing. I wasn’t surprised at all. I knew, sitting at home, I felt like before the game that they could win the game, and certainly they played like it throughout the course of the game as well.”

The Aggies (8-8, 2-7) will close out their shortened regular season at 12th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday, playing in just the 17th of their 24 scheduled games due to the pandemic and a winter storm.

A&M had a season-low five turnovers against MSU and pulled down a season-high 16 offensive rebounds. While Musselman had confidence the Aggies could perform so well, Williams said he wasn’t as certain going into Wednesday’s game.