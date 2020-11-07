 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's basketball team to open conference play at LSU on Dec. 29
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open Southeastern Conference play at LSU on Dec. 29, the SEC announced Friday.

A&M’s home SEC games this season will be against Auburn (Jan. 2), Tennessee (Jan. 9), Missouri (Jan. 16), LSU (Jan. 26), Vanderbilt (Feb. 3), Georgia (Feb. 10), Alabama (Feb. 17), Arkansas (Feb. 20) and Mississippi State (March 3). A&M also will play at South Carolina (Jan. 6), Mississippi State (Jan. 13), Vanderbilt (Jan. 20), Ole Miss (Jan. 23), Arkansas (Feb. 6), Florida (Feb. 13), Kentucky (Feb. 23) and Missouri (Feb. 27) on the road.

The SEC tournament is set for March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

A&M will open the regular season against West Virginia at 1 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

