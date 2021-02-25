Texas A&M men's basketball team to make up game against Arkansas on March 6

The Texas A&M men's basketball team will make up Feb. 6's postponed game against Arkansas on March 6 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

A&M has had eight straight games postponed, seven of which are due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing quarantines within the Aggies' program. A&M first paused its program on Feb. 2 because of the virus and since has had limited practices.

No makeup dates have been announced for the remainder of A&M's postponed games.

A&M's next scheduled game is at home against Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, which was scheduled to be the Aggies' regular-season finale.

A&M (8-7, 2-6) entered the forced hiatus with momentum after showing improvement in a 78-66 loss to LSU on Jan. 26 and beating Kansas State 68-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30.

The SEC tournament is set for March 10-14 in Nashville, Tennessee.