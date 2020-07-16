The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will host the #loveBETTER virtual basketball camps on Aug. 3-6 and Aug. 10-13. The camps will be open to boys and girls who haven’t started the seventh grade on a first-come, first-served basis.
The camps will cost $99 plus $25 for each additional sibling for families. Campers will receive a basketball, T-shirt and jump rope. Children of A&M University System employees can get a 25% discount.
The camps will run from 10 a.m. to noon each day and will include drills led by the Aggie men’s basketball staff and players to help basic techniques and fundamentals.
To register, visit www.AggieBasketballCamp.com. For more information, email questions to basketballcamp@athletics.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.