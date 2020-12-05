Texas A&M men's basketball team to host UTRGV on Sunday

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will host Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 3 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. The game will be broadcast by WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM) and the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40).

The Aggies (2-0) opened the season with an 82-53 victory over New Orleans last week and beat Tarleton State and former head coach Billy Gillispie 73-66 on Wednesday at home.

UTRGV (3-1) beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-59 and Our Lady of the Lake 91-68 at the South Texas Showdown earlier this week in Edinburg.