Texas A&M men's basketball team starts conference slate at LSU today

As the Texas A&M men’s basketball team waded into its first Southeastern Conference schedule under head coach Buzz Williams last season, the data the team produced in 11 nonconference games spelled disastrous results for the future. At the time, Williams believed the Aggies would not be favored in a single conference game.

A 10-8 conference record proved that teams can improve through the course of a season, but as the Aggies face Williams’ second conference slate, they just simply don’t have the data about the preparedness of the program thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this point in the season, A&M has played half of the nonconference games from last year and only one away from Reed Arena, a 73-55 neutral site loss to TCU at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Tuesday, the Aggies (5-1) set sail on another conference run with a 6 p.m. tip off against LSU (5-1) in Baton Rouge.

“We’re behind relative to the number practices,” Williams said. “We’re behind relative to the number of games. It’s a negative for me as a leader, so I’m being transparent in what I’m saying. I just think there is a process that we follow and it takes time. There’s no way that, magically, you can skip time, relative to the priorities and what we think is important.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}