Texas A&M men's basketball team starts conference slate at LSU today

As the Texas A&M men’s basketball team waded into its first Southeastern Conference schedule under head coach Buzz Williams last season, the data the team produced in 11 nonconference games spelled disastrous results for the future. At the time, Williams believed the Aggies would not be favored in a single conference game.
A 10-8 conference record proved that teams can improve through the course of a season, but as the Aggies face Williams’ second conference slate, they just simply don’t have the data about the preparedness of the program thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At this point in the season, A&M has played half of the nonconference games from last year and only one away from Reed Arena, a 73-55 neutral site loss to TCU at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Tuesday, the Aggies (5-1) set sail on another conference run with a 6 p.m. tip off against LSU (5-1) in Baton Rouge.
“We’re behind relative to the number practices,” Williams said. “We’re behind relative to the number of games. It’s a negative for me as a leader, so I’m being transparent in what I’m saying. I just think there is a process that we follow and it takes time. There’s no way that, magically, you can skip time, relative to the priorities and what we think is important.”
What remains a priority as the Aggies exit nonconference is improvement in ball security. A&M ranks 298th in the country in turnovers per game, coughing up the ball, on average, 17 times.
What has offset points given from turnovers is A&M’s ability to get to the free-throw line. The Aggies rank second in the conference in free-throws made with 121 and fifth in free throw attempts at 170, a marker that has ensured several of the Aggies nonconference victories.
“Every time we get to conference play, everything matters a little more,” junior guard Jay Jay Chandler said. “Each possession is going to matter way more. It’s going to come down to short clocks and half-court defense.”
Sophomore forward Emanuel Miller leads the conference in free throws made and attempts, while also pacing the Aggies in points-per-game (18) and rebounds per game (9.4).
Miller is the first Aggie to score in double figures in his first five games since Danuel House and Tyler Davis in the 2015-16 season.
For the veteran A&M players, a return from Christmas break in year two brings the knowledge of how to improve as the season hits peak importance. Practice becomes more focused on the smallest of details and more specialized game film hones in on the weaknesses of SEC opponents, Chandler said.
“There’s more guys that know what’s at stake,” Chandler said. “We know we’re going to come back and we’re straight back to work. We’ve just all got to connect.”