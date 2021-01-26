Texas A&M men's basketball team shows signs of improvement in loss to LSU

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team may have lost to LSU 78-66 while failing to hit its final 15 shots from the field on Tuesday at Reed Arena, but the excitement in head coach Buzz Williams’ voice was palpable after the Southeastern Conference matchup.

The Aggies turned the ball over a season-low eight times and hit new high marks on field goal attempts with 67. A&M (7-7, 2-6) shot 60% (18 for 30) over a stretch of the second half to rally for a 66-60 lead with 8:50 left.

“I thought we played incredibly hard,” Williams said. “I thought it was the most connected we had been all season, not just in conference play. I thought you could hear it. I thought you could see it. I thought you could feel it. I’m so encouraged.”

The difference in the game for A&M was a liquid nitrogen-like freeze of shooting after the big run. While LSU put together an 18-0 run, A&M missed its last 15 field goal attempts.

But in a season in which his team has averages 16.5 turnovers per game and scored more than 56 points just once in conference play, Williams now has something to build on.