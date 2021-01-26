Texas A&M men's basketball team shows signs of improvement in loss to LSU

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team may have lost to LSU 78-66 while failing to hit its final 15 shots from the field on Tuesday at Reed Arena, but the excitement in head coach Buzz Williams’ voice was palpable after the Southeastern Conference matchup.
The Aggies turned the ball over a season-low eight times and hit new high marks on field goal attempts with 67. A&M (7-7, 2-6) shot 60% (18 for 30) over a stretch of the second half to rally for a 66-60 lead with 8:50 left.
“I thought we played incredibly hard,” Williams said. “I thought it was the most connected we had been all season, not just in conference play. I thought you could hear it. I thought you could see it. I thought you could feel it. I’m so encouraged.”
The difference in the game for A&M was a liquid nitrogen-like freeze of shooting after the big run. While LSU put together an 18-0 run, A&M missed its last 15 field goal attempts.
But in a season in which his team has averages 16.5 turnovers per game and scored more than 56 points just once in conference play, Williams now has something to build on.
“I don’t think that we’re to the point that we can exclusively be only about the result,” Williams said. “I think the thing that we’ve struggled with is being able to sustain effort, being able to sustain [getting] the ball on the rim, being able to sustain [holding] the opponent to one shot.”
Two minutes into the game, the outlook wasn’t as sunny as the end result.
Savion Flagg rescued a game that was only three minutes old after A&M’s starting five did not hit a field goal and fell behind 10-2. The senior hit an early 3-pointer and scored seven points in a run that pulled the Aggies within five. Flagg also had two early offensive rebounds and a block.
The trio of Flagg, Jay Jay Chandler and Quenton Jackson entered Tuesday’s game having scored a combined zero points in the Aggies’ 61-50 loss at Ole Miss Saturday.
“When they can have a presence, then it changes our team,” Williams said.
Aggies still fell behind by 17 late in the first half. But another Flagg 3-pointer began what could have been the Aggies’ best offensive stretch of the season, an 18-6 run to close out the first half as LSU (11-4, 3-6) led 41-36. Chandler scored 11 of his 13 first-half points in the last five minutes of the frame.
Flagg finished the first half with 14 points and Chandler 13, marking the first time in SEC play this season that the Aggies had two double-digit scorer at the break.
Chandler finished with a career-tying 21 points, hitting a career-high five 3-pointers. Flagg finished with 17 points, a conference high, and added six rebounds. Jackson had eight points, including two treys.
“After my first shot, when that went in off the glass, I was like, 'Alright, I’ve got to keep shooting, and hopefully they fall,’” Chandler said. “After that, I think I missed four 3s in a row, but the calls kept coming, and I kept having to shoot it. I can’t stop shooting after a few misses, and I was shooting the ball every time with confidence.”
Chandler’s 3-pointer with 8:50 left were the final points the Aggies scored. Seven of LSU’s final 18 points came from the free-throw line as the Aggies’ exuberance led to fouls.
“On our end, we believe that we played good defense, but film is going to tell us something else,” Chandler said.
The SEC’s leading scorer, Cameron Thomas, led LSU with a game-high 28 points. Javonte Smart added 19, Trendon Watford 13 and Darius Days 11.