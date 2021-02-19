Texas A&M men's basketball team postpones another game due to more COVID-19 issues

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team had another positive COVID-19 test and postponed Saturday night’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena, A&M announced Friday.

The Aggies, who had postponed four Southeastern Conference games because of COVID-19 issues, were prepared to play Arkansas with a limited roster until the new positive test forced another pause, A&M said.

The Arkansas team found out about the postponement as the Razorbacks were loading the bus for College Station, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Friday on Twitter.

“Our players are devastated that they do not get to compete,” Musselman tweeted. “We are working with the league to see if we can add a nonconference game.”

Saturday’s game will be the sixth consecutive postponement for the Aggies, five because of COVID-19 and one because of icy conditions in the Brazos Valley. In total the Aggies have seven games to make up before the start of the SEC tournament on March 10. That includes the Jan. 20 game at Vanderbilt postponed due to COVID-19 positive tests within the Vandy program.

Arkansas has had three games postponed or canceled, two of them in SEC play.