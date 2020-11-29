Texas A&M men's basketball team opens season with 82-53 win over New Orleans

The slog through nonconference play last season for the Texas A&M men’s basketball team in head coach Buzz Williams’ first year was wrought with anxiety. In all of the Aggies “guarantee game” wins prior to the Southeastern Conference slate, A&M outscored opponents by a combined 45 points, including four of six games by six points or less.
Sunday, as the Aggies pulled open the curtain on the 2020-21 season, there was plenty of calm throughout a 82-53 win over New Orleans in Reed Arena.
“I feel like last year, if you think about it, was the first rep for all of us,” guard Quenton Jackson said. “The people who are returning here, it was a new system coming in with Buzz. I think this year, you can see us with a lot more traction in the beginning, just because of the simple fact that we have a lot of guys returning that played in this system.”
Jackson set a career-high in points, leading all scorers with 28. His previous high was 20 against Alabama last season.
Jackson made a living from behind the 3-point line, as was the case for the entire A&M squad (1-0). The senior guard drilled 4-of-5 from deep as a part of A&M’s 12-for-27 night from 3-point range.
“I don’t know if it was going to be one of those days, but I kind of trusted myself and my teammates and the work that I put in over this long summer that we’ve had and it paid off,” Jackson said.
Williams said it’s been time spent working individually that has seen Jackson grow in skillsets.
“I think [Jackson] has been very diligent in how he has handled the last eight months,” Williams said. “When they were away from us, since he has been back, he’s been very diligent in his time on the floor alone and on his individual skill work.”
In total, the Aggies shot 53.8% from the field, which would have only been bested by a 56% performance against Northwestern State to kick off the season in 2019. The Aggies’ 44.4% mark from 3-point range would have been the best clip last season as well.
Following Jackson was sophomore guard Andre Gordon with 15 points and true freshman Hassan Diarra, a four-star recruit, with 14 in his Aggie debut. Gordon hit 3-of-5 from 3-point range and Diarra added a long distance shot of his own.
“I feel like, with this being his first game, he did well,” Jackson said. “He didn’t come out too nervous. He came out and accepted the spotlight. Of course, he had some mental mistakes defensively, but who doesn’t. Overall, I think he did great for his first rep at Division I basketball.”
With the graduation departure of post Josh Nebo, who held a usage percentage of 20 on offense last season, Williams said his team will be more reliant on the outside shot this season.
After a slow start, which saw the Privateers (0-1) take a 15-14 lead 12 minutes into the game, Williams put a small lineup on the floor after subbing center Jonathan Aku out. The quicker lineup provided a defensive spark that forced six UNO turnovers over a span of five minutes. The Aggies took advantage with a 19-5 run that pushed the lead to 12 with slightly more than three minutes to play in the first half. A&M’s lead would never dip below eight from that point.
Despite the success from deep, Williams said he would like to see more from his posts, Aku and graduate transfer Kevin Marfo, who led the NCAA in rebounding last season at Quinnipiac. Prior to the last four minutes of the game, the pair of centers combined for zero points and four rebounds. A steady run through the final four minutes of the game gave Aku six points and five rebounds.
“I think it will be a little different vibe, but to be realistic, we’re not going to be able to have the success that we would all like to have when Marfo has two turnovers and two defensive rebounds and he’s the returning leading Division I rebounder in the country and [Aku] has five rebounds and six points,” Williams said. “I thought Aku played better towards the end of the game than he did in the first 30 minutes.”
Williams played 11 players Sunday including all four of the Aggies true freshmen — Diarra, Hayden Hefner, Jaxson Robinson and LaDamien Bradford. Hefner added nine points, including three 3-pointers and Williams said he liked how the young group adjusted to his complicated defensive system.
New Orleans’ preference for shots in the paint gave the Aggies a good measure on their defensive performance in a system that tries to force opponents to shoot more 3-pointers. The Privateers netted 30 points in the paint Sunday.
But Williams said his squad will face one of its toughest tasks to date when former A&M head coach Billy Gillispie, who hired Williams as an assistant, heads back to Aggieland with Tarleton State on Wednesday.
“They will play harder than any team in the country, just like every team that he’s ever coached, whether that’s at Ranger, or UTEP or Texas Tech or Kentucky,” Williams said of Gillispie. “That’s who Coach is. They will play incredibly hard.
“The fabric of how Coach leads and teaches is based on being competitive for every dribble and every pass. It will be more of a test than we’ve had in non conference since we have been here.”
