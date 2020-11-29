Texas A&M men's basketball team opens season with 82-53 win over New Orleans

After a slow start, which saw the Privateers (0-1) take a 15-14 lead 12 minutes into the game, Williams put a small lineup on the floor after subbing center Jonathan Aku out. The quicker lineup provided a defensive spark that forced six UNO turnovers over a span of five minutes. The Aggies took advantage with a 19-5 run that pushed the lead to 12 with slightly more than three minutes to play in the first half. A&M’s lead would never dip below eight from that point.

Despite the success from deep, Williams said he would like to see more from his posts, Aku and graduate transfer Kevin Marfo, who led the NCAA in rebounding last season at Quinnipiac. Prior to the last four minutes of the game, the pair of centers combined for zero points and four rebounds. A steady run through the final four minutes of the game gave Aku six points and five rebounds.

“I think it will be a little different vibe, but to be realistic, we’re not going to be able to have the success that we would all like to have when Marfo has two turnovers and two defensive rebounds and he’s the returning leading Division I rebounder in the country and [Aku] has five rebounds and six points,” Williams said. “I thought Aku played better towards the end of the game than he did in the first 30 minutes.”