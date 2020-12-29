Texas A&M men's basketball team loses SEC opener at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU freshman Cameron Thomas scored a career-high 32 points and proved too much for the Texas A&M men’s basketball team to handle as the Tigers won 77-54 on Tuesday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Thomas surpassed his previous career high by three, set three days prior in the Tigers’ nonconference finale against Nicholls State. Thomas entered Tuesday’s game ranked 10th in the nation in points per game, averaging 22.8. He hit 12 of 21 shots from the field on Tuesday, including 5 of 11 from behind the arc.
“We do a scouting report before, so we know what to expect from certain players,” A&M guard Quenton Jackson said. “I just think as a team we have to do a better job at executing at that scouting report. We’ve got to keep high hands. We’ve got to find guys like that who can get hot fast and light us up the way he did. I think he had like 30-something points, which is unacceptable.”
Williams said the preparation for A&M’s conference opener began slowly after players returned from a three-day Christmas break.
“Our first rep doesn’t start when the game is tipped off,” he said. “Our first rep for our first game started in our return from Christmas. That first rep, relative to preparedness, we didn’t execute up until tipoff. We were OK the last 30 hours. It’s got to be the whole time.”
A&M (5-2, 0-1) kept up with LSU’s high-powered offense early, and Andre Gordon’s 3-pointer with 13:23 left in the first half gave A&M a 12-9 lead.
But a string of 3-pointers by Thomas and junior forward Darius Days kickstarted the Tigers on a 19-5 run. LSU closed out the first half with a 41-27 lead.
After halftime, Thomas scored 19 points as the Tigers widened their lead to as many as 26 with seven minutes to play.
A&M shot 38.2% from the field and only managed to reach the free-throw line 13 times, a season low. The Aggies attempted 20 free throws in the season opener against New Orleans and had made no less than 14 this season until hitting just seven Tuesday.
Jackson paced the Aggies in scoring with 17 points, followed by Emanuel Miller with 14. Miller said LSU’s double-teams prevented his chances from reaching the free-throw line as well.
“That’s something I now have to worry about going into conference play,” Miller said. “They did a great job overall. Great team. Well coached. They did a great job of not letting me get to the free-throw line as much as I’m used to. Going into the next game, that’s my mentality. That’s part of my game and my identity.”
A&M head coach Buzz Williams said he hopes the Aggies can produce more in game preparation.
“Our consistency in training for a fight such as this has to improve so that the consistency comes to life in the figurative fight,” Williams said. “That’s what we have to work on.”
•
NOTES — A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler did not make the trip for undisclosed reasons. ... A&M’s Savion Flagg returned to the court after missing the Aggies’ nonconference finale due to a concussion. ... A&M’s game against Auburn on Saturday has been moved to 2:30 p.m. to accommodate for the Aggies’ Orange Bowl appearance at 7 p.m. the same night.