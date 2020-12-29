Texas A&M men's basketball team loses SEC opener at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU freshman Cameron Thomas scored a career-high 32 points and proved too much for the Texas A&M men’s basketball team to handle as the Tigers won 77-54 on Tuesday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Thomas surpassed his previous career high by three, set three days prior in the Tigers’ nonconference finale against Nicholls State. Thomas entered Tuesday’s game ranked 10th in the nation in points per game, averaging 22.8. He hit 12 of 21 shots from the field on Tuesday, including 5 of 11 from behind the arc.

“We do a scouting report before, so we know what to expect from certain players,” A&M guard Quenton Jackson said. “I just think as a team we have to do a better job at executing at that scouting report. We’ve got to keep high hands. We’ve got to find guys like that who can get hot fast and light us up the way he did. I think he had like 30-something points, which is unacceptable.”

Williams said the preparation for A&M’s conference opener began slowly after players returned from a three-day Christmas break.