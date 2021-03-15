Texas A&M men's basketball team looks to rebuild during offseason

Throughout the month of February, Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams was forced to sit back and listen to the advice of doctors as a COVID-19 outbreak worked its way around members of his program. The pause cost his team six conference games.
Now, with the season over, Williams is looking ahead to the future similarly to those doctors.
“We’ve got to diagnose every part of our program, because Texas A&M deserves better,” Williams said after the Aggies’ season-ending loss to Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference tournament. “We’re going to do better. Despite the pandemic, everybody has had the opportunity, just like we have, and we didn’t do good enough.”
Most of A&M’s (8-10, 2-8) issues in Williams’ second season revolved around turnovers and post play. The Aggies finished the season ranked 274th out of 350 programs in the nation in turnovers per game (14.8), 309th in total rebounds, 258th in rebounds per game (33.5) and 327th in defensive rebounds per game (22.44).
Turnovers were an issue across the board. Sophomore Emanuel Miller led the team with 46, but averaged four more minutes per game than his teammates. Both of A&M’s ball handling guards, Andre Gordon and Hassan Diarra, had 38 turnovers, tied for third on the team. Per 100 possessions, Diarra led the team with a 6.5 turnover average.
Williams placed a small portion of blame on the Aggies not holding workouts through the summer and the delayed start of fall practice, due to COVID-19. Miller and Gordon had just one season under their belt at the time, and Diarra was a true freshman.
After the SEC tournament, Williams said he was giving A&M a couple of weeks off to recover before it was back to the drawing board.
“I like a lot of what we’ve done, but I don’t think if I were to be honest, we’re at the point we need to be,” Williams said. “We need to start taking steps on the mountain that we have to climb. We can’t put on our climbing boots right now, but we’re going to have to put them on every morning early and start making steps in the right direction.”
The Aggies should get some reinforcements in the way of recruiting, especially in the post. Seven-foot freshman Connecticut transfer Javonte Brown joined midway through the season, but was not eligible to play this year. The 247Sports.com’s four-star recruit out of Thornlea Secondary School in Toronto averaged 18.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game his senior season.
A&M will also gain incoming freshman Ashton Smith, a 6-9 three-star recruit out of Spring, five-star freshman Manny Obaseki and four-star point guard Wade Taylor.
“I don’t like to put pressure on guys that have yet to be at this level,” Williams said. “We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to get better in every possible way, not just recruiting. We need to continue to find ways to make our roster better. We need to continue to find ways to make what we’re teaching and what we’re coaching better. We need to find ways in every category of running a high-major program, how we can be better, regardless of the year.”
One piece of the puzzle will be the return of sharp-shooting guard Cashius McNeilly, who sat out the season due to COVID-19 concerns. He will make his first appearance for the Aggies next season after missing his first year due to a medical redshirt.
But the near future of the program will fall on Miller’s shoulders, who made monumental strides from his freshman to sophomore seasons. The Scarborough, Ontario native raised his points per game average from 6.4 to 16.2, which ranked seventh in the SEC. He was first in the conference in field goal percentage (57.1), third in player efficiency rating (25.5) and fourth in win shares per 40 minutes (0.193).
Miller frequently emphasized the growing magnitude he placed on each game and possession this season.
“Every game is life or death,” Miller said after the Vanderbilt game. “Every single game, nonconference, conference, tournament, every single game is do or die. That’s the way we have to play. You have to play as if that could be our last game, because we took for granted the games we played previous to this game. We didn’t realize the importance of each possession and now it’s over. The journey through the next eight months will be instilling that same drive in the entire team, both returners and newcomers.”