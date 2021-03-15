Texas A&M men's basketball team looks to rebuild during offseason

Williams placed a small portion of blame on the Aggies not holding workouts through the summer and the delayed start of fall practice, due to COVID-19. Miller and Gordon had just one season under their belt at the time, and Diarra was a true freshman.

After the SEC tournament, Williams said he was giving A&M a couple of weeks off to recover before it was back to the drawing board.

“I like a lot of what we’ve done, but I don’t think if I were to be honest, we’re at the point we need to be,” Williams said. “We need to start taking steps on the mountain that we have to climb. We can’t put on our climbing boots right now, but we’re going to have to put them on every morning early and start making steps in the right direction.”

The Aggies should get some reinforcements in the way of recruiting, especially in the post. Seven-foot freshman Connecticut transfer Javonte Brown joined midway through the season, but was not eligible to play this year. The 247Sports.com’s four-star recruit out of Thornlea Secondary School in Toronto averaged 18.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game his senior season.

A&M will also gain incoming freshman Ashton Smith, a 6-9 three-star recruit out of Spring, five-star freshman Manny Obaseki and four-star point guard Wade Taylor.