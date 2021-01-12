Texas A&M men's basketball team hoping to improve endurance before timeouts

Williams said the possessions leading up to the media timeouts account for about 25% of possessions.

The data backs up William’s analysis.

Through the first four games of SEC play, the Aggies have been outscored 102-59 in the minute leading up to each media timeout. In that same time period, A&M has given up 20 turnovers to opponents’ nine.

A&M’s worst performance in those minutes came in the 78-54 loss at South Carolina on Jan. 6. A&M was outscored 33-15 while turning the ball over six times to South Carolina’s three during the minute before each media timeout. Williams was forced to call two of his timeouts close enough to a designated media timeout that the two were merged, costing the Aggies an extra stoppage in play.

“I’ve called more timeouts in conference play thus far through four games that counted as the media timeout, because it’s just disintegrating in such a negative way that we have to stop it,” Williams said. “You don’t want to use your timeouts as the media. You would like to strategically use them at other times, so that there is more time to be with your team.”

In SEC play this season, Williams has been forced to use seven timeouts that ultimately became the media break.