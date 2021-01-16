Texas A&M men's basketball team can't sustain good start against No. 17 Missouri

With good team defense, the Aggies compensated for a lack of a physical presence in the post and held 6-foot-10 senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon to eight points and four rebounds in the first half. Missouri made just three first-half layups or dunks.

But as the second half began, A&M’s roller-coaster ride began to dive. Missouri opened the frame on a 12-5 run that included four layups. It later led to a 21-5 Missouri run that widened A&M’s deficit to a high of 18 points.

“I though the first 15-ish minutes, maybe even 16, we kind of started and played the way we left off in Starkville,” Williams said. “I thought we closed down the half without much energy. It wasn’t zero energy, but it was just lacking relative to the cohesiveness we need to play with on both ends. I thought we started the second half worse than we ended the first half.”

In total, Missouri scored 28 points on layups or dunks in the Tigers’ first game back since Jan. 5 due to positive COVID-19 tests in the program.

Senior guard Dru Smith led the Tigers with 15 points. Tilmon netted 14 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth career double-double.

The problem with energy production has not alluded the players, Williams said. The solution, though, has not yet been discovered.