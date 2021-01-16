Texas A&M men's basketball team can't sustain good start against No. 17 Missouri

Fifteen minutes into Saturday’s matinee bout with No. 17 Missouri, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team was flying high with a seven-point lead. Ten minutes later, the Aggies were losing by 10.
The question left for A&M head coach Buzz Williams after the 68-52 loss in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena is how to evacuate the roller-coaster before it speeds downhill.
“The reason today it was a loss was because of our energy,” Williams said. “There are ways to quantify energy, and maybe shots are a part of it, but I think it’s really evident in how we play, that it’s just too much of a roller-coaster. It needs to be more of a straight line, and that straight line has to be developed on a daily basis.”
Williams harped after A&M’s 56-55 win at Mississippi State on Wednesday that the Aggies (7-5, 2-4) needed to bring second-half energy level to start Saturday’s game against Missouri. The first 15 minutes looked the part.
Sophomore point guard Andre Gordon hit a 3-pointer, and sophomore forward Emanuel Miller made a layup to give the Aggies an early 5-0 lead. Gordon finished with a career-high 19 points.
The remaining 18 minutes of the first half constituted a back-and-fourth defensive battle with Missouri leading 27-24 at halftime. After trailing for the majority of the half, Missouri (8-2, 2-2) mounted a 12-2 run to close it out, holding A&M scoreless for the final four minutes. In that run, A&M went 0 for 11 from the field.
With good team defense, the Aggies compensated for a lack of a physical presence in the post and held 6-foot-10 senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon to eight points and four rebounds in the first half. Missouri made just three first-half layups or dunks.
But as the second half began, A&M’s roller-coaster ride began to dive. Missouri opened the frame on a 12-5 run that included four layups. It later led to a 21-5 Missouri run that widened A&M’s deficit to a high of 18 points.
“I though the first 15-ish minutes, maybe even 16, we kind of started and played the way we left off in Starkville,” Williams said. “I thought we closed down the half without much energy. It wasn’t zero energy, but it was just lacking relative to the cohesiveness we need to play with on both ends. I thought we started the second half worse than we ended the first half.”
In total, Missouri scored 28 points on layups or dunks in the Tigers’ first game back since Jan. 5 due to positive COVID-19 tests in the program.
Senior guard Dru Smith led the Tigers with 15 points. Tilmon netted 14 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth career double-double.
The problem with energy production has not alluded the players, Williams said. The solution, though, has not yet been discovered.
“It’s definitely a team thing,” Gordon said. “It’s not just one or two. If those two guys aren’t locked in, that’s on the seniors. That’s on the freshman. That’s on everyone, including me being a point guard and being a leader. I should be saying something. I should be stating the facts and getting everyone in the right positions in our huddles and just helping everyone out.”
The Aggies also continued a trend of turnovers with 17 that resulted in 12 Tiger points. A&M has had 10 or more turnovers in every game but one this season.
Williams and his staff had altered the team’s practice routine over the previous weeks to find different solutions to its problems. A&M stuck with the same routine over the last week, and Williams said he hopes it helps the team find some continuity as the Aggies look for a formula that helps them play a full 40 minutes at peak energy.
“It’s just a Jekyll-Hyde,” Williams said. “It’s the sustainability of what’s required, because we can’t be up seven and then down 18 in a 15-minute span and then on the other sides of that we were OK. We’ve got to put more minutes together on both ends.”
•
NOTES — With five rebounds, Aggie forward Kevin Marfo reached 700 career rebounds. Marfo is a graduate transfer from Quinnipiac. ... While A&M continues to struggle with turnovers, its point guards have shown improvement over the last two games. Gordon has four assists to two turnovers over the last two games, while freshman Hassan Diarra has five assists to just one turnover.