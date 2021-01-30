Texas A&M men's basketball team builds on good week with win at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — After an improved performance in a 78-66 loss to LSU on Tuesday, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams was curious if his team would carry that momentum to the practice gym.

They did, then the Aggies doubled down on improvement in a 68-61 win at Kansas State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. As Williams hoped, the victory came after two strong days in the practice gym.

“Personally, I don’t think it was just today that it started,” A&M sophomore forward Emanuel Miller said. “I think it started in the past practices. Everything we do in practice is going to correlate in the game, and I think the previous practices we’ve had we’ve been so amazing and outstanding, just dialing in and focusing in on us and what we can do in each possession.”

For the second straight game the Aggies (8-7) kept turnovers under 10, losing the ball just nine times after an eight-turnover performance Tuesday. A&M also returned to form at the free-throw line, hitting 22 of 26 including its last 18 straight. The Aggies’ last 10 points came at the foul line.