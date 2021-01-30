Texas A&M men's basketball team builds on good week with win at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — After an improved performance in a 78-66 loss to LSU on Tuesday, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams was curious if his team would carry that momentum to the practice gym.
They did, then the Aggies doubled down on improvement in a 68-61 win at Kansas State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. As Williams hoped, the victory came after two strong days in the practice gym.
“Personally, I don’t think it was just today that it started,” A&M sophomore forward Emanuel Miller said. “I think it started in the past practices. Everything we do in practice is going to correlate in the game, and I think the previous practices we’ve had we’ve been so amazing and outstanding, just dialing in and focusing in on us and what we can do in each possession.”
For the second straight game the Aggies (8-7) kept turnovers under 10, losing the ball just nine times after an eight-turnover performance Tuesday. A&M also returned to form at the free-throw line, hitting 22 of 26 including its last 18 straight. The Aggies’ last 10 points came at the foul line.
“We haven’t had any consistency in practice, which is why we haven’t had any consistency in games,” Williams said. “For whatever reason, our practices leading up to LSU ... we went six consecutive days of work. I don’t know exactly why, but we kind of narrowed even more our focus at both ends of the floor, which changed the itinerary of practice just a little bit more. I thought there was much more consistency on Sunday and Monday, which is why we were much better on Tuesday. We were able to pick up where we left off on Tuesday night. That’s the first time that’s happened this year.”
The Aggies had four players score in double digits for the first time this season led by Savion Flagg and Jay Jay Chandler with 14 each. Miller had 12 and Andre Gordon 10.
At point guard, Gordon and freshman Hassan Diarra combined for just one turnover and four of A&M’s seven assists. It tied the pair’s lowest number of turnovers this season — they also had just one in a 56-55 win at Mississippi State on Jan. 13.
The Aggies used a 13-4 run to build their biggest lead at 21-11 with less than five minutes left in the first half. A&M senior center Kevin Marfo connected on back-to-back buckets during the run, including a jumper over a defender from just outside the lane. He finished with four points, six rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes.
“His possessions that he played today and his ability to help us at that position by getting a basket, by getting multiple rebounds — he’s doing a really good job defensively in the things that are not on a stat sheet,” Williams said. “He’s been just as big a part as anybody else in the consistency piece over the last week.”
Still, Kansas State freshman guard Nijel Pack single-handedly prevented the Aggies from coasting to an easy win. Pack set a new carrier high in 3-pointers made, connecting on 8 of 14 overall and 7 of 9 during the second half, finishing with a team-high 26 points.
Pack, who entered the game shooting 36% from 3-point range, started Kansas State’s comeback with a 3-pointer with three minutes to play in the first half. It sparked a 12-3 Wildcat run to close out the half and a 19-3 run that extended into the second half as Kansas State (5-13) took a 30-24 lead.
The game went back-and-forth from there until the final 1:39, when Flagg hit a jumper in the paint to start a game-clinching 13-3 run to close out the game. Over that stretch, A&M held Kansas State to 1-for-3 shooting and forced two turnovers while hitting 11 straight free throws to ice the victory. Gordon made 6 of 6 foul shots during the run.
The free-throw performance carried over from practice where Williams said he raised the stakes during the Aggies’ main drill called “six, seven, eight” this week. The drill requires all players at a basket to alternate taking free throws while they attempt to make six, seven and eight in a row. Failure to complete the string results in punishment.
“I don’t necessarily think that we’re a bad free-throw shooting team,” Williams said. “What makes it bad is when you don’t shoot very many. But to be able to make as many in a row today, particularly on the road, I think that’s great and a big part of why we won.”
The game could have been put away earlier, had the Aggies performed better in high-percentage shots. The Aggies hit only 8 of 21 layups and outscored the Wildcats just 24-22 in the paint.
“We’ve got to focus more,” Flagg said. “Eyes make layups, so we have to focus more when we get into the paint. We’re getting there at will whenever we want to. I would say we just have to lock in more and pay attention.”
The Aggies’ next carryover job is to take Saturday’s renewed confidence with them when they return to SEC play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena. Miller, who has been the voice of the team through some difficult losses, was just happy to talk to “the people back home” after a win for once.
“You see the smile on my face?” Miller said with a laugh.