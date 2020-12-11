Texas A&M men's basketball team being cautious about virus on first road trip of season

Last Tuesday after Duke lost to No. 6 Illinois, Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski called for NCAA officials to “assess” the state of the pandemic and the safety of playing while it continues to spread across the country. Then on Thursday, Duke announced it had canceled the rest of its nonconference games “out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow Blue Devils’ student-athlete time over the holidays to spend with their families,” the school said in a statement.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats questioned whether Krzyzewski’s motives were over concern for the pandemic or for the consecutive losses the Blue Devils suffered through early nonconference play.

“Do you think if Coach K hadn’t lost his two nonconference games at home that he would be saying that?” Oats said Thursday.

Williams has his own opinions about playing during the pandemic, but now he said his focus is solely on producing the safest environment for his players and staff as they navigate the various protocols in place for the 2020-21 season — a campaign that will be full of “first reps.” He also said he’s seen the strain and stress the pandemic has caused his players trying to perform at their peak while uncertainty presents itself daily outside the walls of the Aggie basketball facilities.