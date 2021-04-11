Texas A&M men's basketball team adds Arkansas transfer Ethan Henderson

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team added 6-foot-8 Arkansas transfer Ethan Henderson, who made the announcement via social media Saturday.

The forward averaged 6.1 minutes, 1.2 points and 1.3 rebounds last season for the Razorbacks in 18 games. In his three seasons at Arkansas, the forward amassed 30 total blocks.

Henderson played once against A&M during the 2019-20 season in one of his six career starts. He recorded four blocks and five rebounds in 19 minutes and also hit a free throw.

The Little Rock native and four-star recruit was the highest-rated player in the state of Arkansas coming out of high school, according to 247sports.com and ESPN, and was the No. 30 power forward nationally.