Texas A&M men's basketball postpone's Saturday's game against Arkansas because of new COVID-19 issues

Eagle staff report

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has had another positive COVID-19 test and postponed Saturday night’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena, A&M announced Saturday.

The Aggies, who had postponed its last four Southeastern Conference games because of COVID-19 issues, were prepared to play Arkansas with a limited roster until the new positive test forced another pause, A&M said.

Found out while boarding the bus to travel to College Station today that our game tomorrow was cancelled. Our players are devastated that they do not get to compete. We are working with the league to see if we can add a non-conference game. ⏲️ — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) February 19, 2021

The Arkansas team found out about the postponement as the Razorbacks were loading the bus for College Station, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Friday on Twitter.

“Our players are devastated that they do not get to compete,” Musselman tweeted. “We are working with the league to see if we can add a nonconference game.”