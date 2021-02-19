 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M men's basketball postpone's Saturday's game against Arkansas because of new COVID-19 issues
0 comments
breaking

Texas A&M men's basketball postpone's Saturday's game against Arkansas because of new COVID-19 issues

{{featured_button_text}}
A&M men's basketball vs. LSU

The LSU Tigers during a game against Texas A&M at PMAC on 12 29, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 Jacob Reeder

Eagle staff report

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has had another positive COVID-19 test and postponed Saturday night’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena, A&M announced Saturday.

The Aggies, who had postponed its last four Southeastern Conference games because of COVID-19 issues, were prepared to play Arkansas with a limited roster until the new positive test forced another pause, A&M said.

The Arkansas team found out about the postponement as the Razorbacks were loading the bus for College Station, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Friday on Twitter.

“Our players are devastated that they do not get to compete,” Musselman tweeted. “We are working with the league to see if we can add a nonconference game.”

Saturday’s game will be the sixth consecutive postponement for the Aggies, five because of COVID-19 and one because of icy conditions in the Brazos Valley. In total the Aggies have seven games to make up before the start of the SEC tournament on March 10. That includes the Jan. 20 game at Vanderbilt postponed due to COVID-19 positive tests within the Vandy program.

Arkansas has had three games postponed or canceled, two of them in SEC play.

No makeup dates have been announced for any of A&M’s games. Three games remain on the Aggies’ regular-season schedule. Their next schedule game is at Kentucky at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Aggies’ seven postponed conference games is four more than any other team. The SEC has had 15 total games postponed so far.

A&M has not played a game in February. The Aggies’ last game was a 68-61 victory at Kansas State on Jan. 30 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

A&M first paused its program on Feb. 2 because of the virus and have had limited practices since then.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert