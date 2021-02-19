Texas A&M men's basketball postpone's Saturday's game against Arkansas because of new COVID-19 issues

Eagle staff report
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has had another positive COVID-19 test and postponed Saturday night’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena, A&M announced Saturday.
The Aggies, who had postponed its last four Southeastern Conference games because of COVID-19 issues, were prepared to play Arkansas with a limited roster until the new positive test forced another pause, A&M said.
Found out while boarding the bus to travel to College Station today that our game tomorrow was cancelled. Our players are devastated that they do not get to compete. We are working with the league to see if we can add a non-conference game. ⏲️— Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) February 19, 2021
The Arkansas team found out about the postponement as the Razorbacks were loading the bus for College Station, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Friday on Twitter.
“Our players are devastated that they do not get to compete,” Musselman tweeted. “We are working with the league to see if we can add a nonconference game.”
Saturday’s game will be the sixth consecutive postponement for the Aggies, five because of COVID-19 and one because of icy conditions in the Brazos Valley. In total the Aggies have seven games to make up before the start of the SEC tournament on March 10. That includes the Jan. 20 game at Vanderbilt postponed due to COVID-19 positive tests within the Vandy program.
Arkansas has had three games postponed or canceled, two of them in SEC play.
No makeup dates have been announced for any of A&M’s games. Three games remain on the Aggies’ regular-season schedule. Their next schedule game is at Kentucky at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Aggies’ seven postponed conference games is four more than any other team. The SEC has had 15 total games postponed so far.
A&M has not played a game in February. The Aggies’ last game was a 68-61 victory at Kansas State on Jan. 30 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
A&M first paused its program on Feb. 2 because of the virus and have had limited practices since then.