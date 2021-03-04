Texas A&M men's basketball plays well in return but loses to Mississippi State

Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams said sleep has escaped him of late.

With 32 days between games and only two full practices over that stretch, Williams took time to jot down some of his worries on a note in his phone. Most revolved around if his team would come out swinging after the hiatus caused by COVID-19 issues.

In the Aggies’ return to action Wednesday, the final score at Reed Arena read 63-57 in favor of Mississippi State. Williams, fears fully subsided, said his team deserved a tally in the win column.

“I wish we would have won and been rewarded for that intangible that I thought was apparent, whether you were at the game or not,” Williams said. “I understand that I’ll be judged relative to winning or losing, but in many respects, I thought we won tonight relative to giving our absolute best.”

Despite the long layoff, A&M (8-8, 2-7) had a season low in turnovers with four. It’s also the best mark in Williams’ two seasons with the Aggies, who have averaged 15.4 turnovers per game this season. A&M also had more offensive rebounds than Mississippi State (14-12, 8-9) at 16-8, setting another season-best mark with the 16.