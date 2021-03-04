Texas A&M men's basketball plays well in return but loses to Mississippi State

Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams said sleep has escaped him of late.
With 32 days between games and only two full practices over that stretch, Williams took time to jot down some of his worries on a note in his phone. Most revolved around if his team would come out swinging after the hiatus caused by COVID-19 issues.
In the Aggies’ return to action Wednesday, the final score at Reed Arena read 63-57 in favor of Mississippi State. Williams, fears fully subsided, said his team deserved a tally in the win column.
“I wish we would have won and been rewarded for that intangible that I thought was apparent, whether you were at the game or not,” Williams said. “I understand that I’ll be judged relative to winning or losing, but in many respects, I thought we won tonight relative to giving our absolute best.”
Despite the long layoff, A&M (8-8, 2-7) had a season low in turnovers with four. It’s also the best mark in Williams’ two seasons with the Aggies, who have averaged 15.4 turnovers per game this season. A&M also had more offensive rebounds than Mississippi State (14-12, 8-9) at 16-8, setting another season-best mark with the 16.
“It may mean that Buzz can’t coach, because we were practicing and turning it over at a much higher rate and when we were not practicing, we’re turning it over at a much lower rate,” Williams joked. “So maybe it’s bad coaching. I would put that on me.”
The rust did show up on the Aggies’ shooting touch. A&M hit just 22 of 69 shots from the field (32%) and 4 of 25 from 3-point range (16%), miles behind the Bulldogs’ 53% from the field and 42% from behind the arc.
“We had some really good looks,” A&M senior Savion Flagg said. “Unfortunately, they didn’t go in for us.”
The Aggies built a 10-point lead with a 9-0 run midway through the first quarter, capped off with two jumpers from Emanuel Miller. But MSU sophomore guard Iverson Molinar found some space to add five points to a 10-0 Bulldog run over the next three minutes. Molinar scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half.
With only one turnover in the first half, the Aggies took a 33-29 lead into halftime.
Mississippi State regained the lead with an 11-0 run early in the second half. D.J. Stewart Jr. hit two of his four 3-pointers during the run.
As time wound to a close, the also Bulldogs found space on the backside block, feeding quick passes for easy points to help seal the victory.
Even high-percentage shots caused A&M trouble as the Aggies missed 12 of 22 layup or dunk attempts. A&M also failed to draw much contact when driving, going to the free thrown line 10 times for nine points.
“I did think there were some layups that we typically make that we didn’t make tonight,” Williams said. “I think there were some shots that we typically shoot — and we’re not a great shooting team — that we typically make.”
Miller had a game-high 24 points and 13 rebounds. Quenton Jackson added 13 points, and Flagg had 12.
“[Miller] was having a good game, so they were doubling him at the end,” Flagg said. “They were trying to get the ball out of his hands. We were going to him a lot early, because he was affecting the game in a really positive way. They shut him down, so [the seniors] tried to take over. Just didn’t have enough time on the clock.”
Flagg earned A&M’s game ball Wednesday for surpassing 1,000 career points with his seventh point of the game. He became the 38th Aggie to hit the milestone.
Wednesday also served as Senior Night for Flagg, Jackson, Jay Jay Chandler and transfer Kevin Marfo.