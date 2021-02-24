 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M men's basketball game at Missouri postponed due to COVID-19
0 comments
breaking

Texas A&M men's basketball game at Missouri postponed due to COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M men's basketball team's game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday, as the Aggies recover from additional positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing quarantines.

It will be the eighth straight game the Aggies have postponed, seven because of COVID-19 and one because of icy conditions last week in the Brazos Valley.

In total, the Aggies have nine games to make up before the start of the SEC tournament on March 10. No makeup dates have for any of A&M's games have been announced.

A&M's next scheduled game is Mississippi State next Wednesday, which is scheduled to be the Aggies' regular season finale.

A&M first paused its program on Feb. 2 because of the virus and since have had limited practices.

A&M (8-7, 2-6) entered the forced hiatus with momentum after showing improvement in a 78-66 loss to LSU on Jan. 26 and beating Kansas State 68-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert