Texas A&M men's basketball game at Missouri postponed due to COVID-19

The Texas A&M men's basketball team's game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday, as the Aggies recover from additional positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing quarantines.

It will be the eighth straight game the Aggies have postponed, seven because of COVID-19 and one because of icy conditions last week in the Brazos Valley.

In total, the Aggies have nine games to make up before the start of the SEC tournament on March 10. No makeup dates have for any of A&M's games have been announced.

A&M's next scheduled game is Mississippi State next Wednesday, which is scheduled to be the Aggies' regular season finale.

A&M first paused its program on Feb. 2 because of the virus and since have had limited practices.

A&M (8-7, 2-6) entered the forced hiatus with momentum after showing improvement in a 78-66 loss to LSU on Jan. 26 and beating Kansas State 68-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30.