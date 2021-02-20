Texas A&M men's basketball game against Kentucky postponed due to COVID-19

The Texas A&M men's basketball team's game at Kentucky on Tuesday has been postponed, the Southeastern Conference announced Saturday, as the Aggies recover from additional positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing quarantines.

It will be the seventh straight game that has been postponed for the Aggies. Six of the postponed games are because of COVID-19 and one because of icy conditions this week in the Brazos Valley.

In total, the Aggies have eight games to make up before the start of the SEC tournament on March 10. No makeup dates have been announced for any of A&M's games.

A&M's next scheduled game is at Missouri at 5 p.m. next Saturday. Only one other game remains on the Aggies' original regular-season schedule.

A&M first paused its program on Feb. 2 because of the virus and have had limited practices since then.

A&M (8-7, 2-6) entered the forced hiatus with momentum after showing improvement in a 78-66 loss to LSU on Jan. 26 and beating Kansas State 68-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30.